The event, on November 28 at Steyning Football Club, will be in aid of Brighton-based children charity Rockinghorse.

Included in the line-up of singers, actors, reality stars and sport stars are; Dan Osbourne; James Argent; Adam Smith; Calum Best; Luke Trotman; Dean Edwards; Joe Sealey; Matt Lapinskas; Nev Wilshire; Josh Ritchie; Aaron Sidwell; James Hill; Liam Macdevitt; Man Like Haks and Dean Gaffney,

Gates at the Shooting Field will open at 2.30pm, with the match between Rockinghorse FC and Sellebrity XI, kicking off at 4pm.

Before the game, there will be a raffle and fundraising games. Click here to buy tickets

In a post on social media, Steyning Town FC wrote: "What an afternoon this promises to be at the club. Come along and support all the stars in @rockinghorsefc v @sellebrity_uk."

"Help us all raise funds for a fantastic charity."

Rockinghorse has been supporting children in Sussex for more than 50 years.

Gates at the Shooting Field will open at 2.30pm, with the match between Rockinghorse FC and Sellebrity XI, kicking off at 4pm.

A charity spokesperson said: "Rockinghorse Children’s Charity was set up in 1967 by Dr Trevor Mann as the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

"We raise money to provide live-saving medical equipment and additional services with the aim of improving the lives of sick children throughout Sussex.

"Along with the Royal Alex and the Trevor Mann Baby Unit, we also support the Special Care Baby Unit in the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath along with paediatric wards, specialist neonatal units, respite centres and children’s services across Sussex.

"We does not receive any government funding and relies on the generous support of individuals, community groups, schools, companies and trusts. People just like you.

"We believe that no matter where they are, children should always be allowed to be children."