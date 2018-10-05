Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United owner's No.1 choice, Nike "deeply concerned" by rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo - Rumour Mill

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United owner Ed Woodward's No.1 choice to take over at Old Trafford if Jose Mourinho is sacked, says The Independent.

And Sportswear giant Nike has said it is "deeply concerned" by rape allegations against superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Nike, who have a contract worth a reported £768m with the Juventus striker, said it would "continue to closely monitor the situation" according to Associated Press. Here is the rest of today's Rumour Mill