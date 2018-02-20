Three Bridges overcome in-form Eastbourne Town

This was a precious three points against fellow promotion contenders, but it wasn’t until the last ten minutes that Three Bridges turned impending defeat into victory.

Manager/chairman Paul Faili admitted that it was a below-par performance, although Bridges almost had the perfect start after three minutes when Nathan Simpson’s cross was met by a nice header by Nathan Crabb that Town ‘keeper Greg Nessling tipped over the bar to the delight of the home fans behind his goal.

The game then spluttered in fits and starts with neither side bothering the ‘keepers until the 33rd minute when a Bridges free kick was cleared with a long ball down the left.

Bradley Peters couldn’t get across in time and Chris Cumming Bart lobbed the helpless Kieron Thorp to send Town players, officials and fans alike into rapturous celebrations.

George Gaskin came close to levelling when he broke through but was forced wide by Nessling, while an embarassing dive by Daniel Bolwell should have been punished by the referee.

Jack Tucker fired just over from range, and Gaskin saw the ball stick under his foot as Darryl Siaw delivered a low cross.

Eastbourne had a glorious chance to settle matters after 77 minutes when an under-hit back-pass by the otherwise excellent Peters left Thorp exposed but incredibly Evan Archibald dragged his shot wide. And three minutes later Bridges were level with an audacious overhead kick by John Lansdale for his sixth goal in eight games!

Thorp held onto a crisp low drive by Layton Schaaf, but the home side were in disarray after 85 minutes when Lansdale’s corner reached Gaskin, who hit a glorious shot into the far corner of the net.

Gaskin couldn’t quite connect with a great cross by Lee Hall, who looked dominant after coming on a substitute and who was only denied by the crossbar with a free kick that proved to be the last of the game six minutes into added-time.

Bridges: Thorp, Collins, Simpson, Lansdale, Peters, Crellin, Crabb, Grant (Hall 57), French (Berry, 90+4), Gaskin, Siaw (Casselman 73).

Unused subs: Newman-Knott, N.Koo-Boothe

Aerotron Man of the Match : Connor French

