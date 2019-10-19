'The best team in the league by a long way' East Preston boss praises Eastbourne Town

East Preston boss Jon Tucker has hailed Eastbourne Town as 'the best team in the league by a long way' after his side were beaten 5-1 today.

George Taggart hit a hat-trick as the Saffrons side maintained their five-point lead at the top of the SCFL Premier Division with the comprehensive win.

And EP manager Jon Tucker was full of praise for his opponents.

He said: "So far by far Eastbourne Town are the best team in the league by a long way.

"They have quality all over the park, move the ball all over the park and physically a strong outfit.

"First half and for 10 minutes in the second half I was very proud of my side with the work rate and sticking to a game plan.

"What you can’t plan for is individual mistakes in key areas of the pitch which result in the other side taking the chances and gifting them goals.

"We must learn quickly too as it’s happening too many times now."

East Preston host Crawley Down Gatwick next Saturday. Tucker said: Massive couple of games now in the league next few weeks, both at home.

"We played Crawley Down month ago and they are a well organised side and if we if play like we did for 50 minutes today for 90 minutes next week and cut out stupid mistakes we have a chance.

"The league is the most important thing and our position shows simply we have not been good enough. No more excuses."