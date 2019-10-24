Team news / Brighton midfielder ruled-out and Yerry Mina a doubt for Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter admitted the frustrating knee injury to midfielder Bernardo has taken longer than expected to heal.

The Brazilian left-sided player will miss tomorrow's match against Everton at the Amex and he has not featured since the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at the end of August.

"It was an impact injury in training, quite a heavy impact," said Potter. "I don't think he will be back before the next international break. He is a natural fit lad and we are hoping he will be back soon."

Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo remains the only other player on the injury list for Everton. Izquierdo, 27, is back running following a knee-ligament problem but he remains a long way off full-fitness.

Leandro Trossard, who also hasn't played since Manchester City following a groin issue, is available for selection for Everton.

Trossard, 24, was an unused substitute at Aston Villa but the suspension to Aaron Mooy, following his sending-off at Villa Park, could pave the way for his return.

"Trossard has been out since August," said Potter. "He is available but we have to make sure we do it in the right way. He is an option for the weekend.

"Against Villa, going down to 10, perhaps that was not the right time to re-introduce him."

Everton's Yerry Mina missed training earlier this week and is being assessed ahead of Saturday. The Colombian defender picked up a knock in his side’s 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Defensive midfielder Jean-Phillippe Gbamin, who Everton signed in the summer, is absent with lengthy thigh injury, while striker Cenk Tosun is still recovering from a groin injury that he picked up playing for Turkey.

Former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and England international Fabian Delph both returned to training for Everton after missing their team’s win over the Hammers.