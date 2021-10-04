Sussex Senior Cup first round draw revealed

The draw for the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup was made on Saturday. Picture by Chris Neal

The draw was broadcast live on BBC Sussex Radio and on Twitter on Tuesday.

The draw was conducted by executive assistant Vicki Windslow, who drew the home teams, and Sussex County FA CEO Ken Benham, who drew the visiting sides.

The draw for the first round is as follows:

Broadbridge Heath vs. Roffey

Mile Oak vs. Oakwood

Selsey vs. Horsham YMCA

Littlehampton Town vs. AFC Uckfield Town

Loxwood vs. Seaford Town

Saltdean United vs. Hailsham Town

Eastbourne Town vs. Midhurst & Easebourne

Hassocks vs. Crawley Down Gatwick

Crowborough Athletic vs. East Preston

Shoreham vs. Steyning Town

Worthing United vs. Forest Row

Arundel vs. Pagham

AFC Varndeanians vs. Eastbourne United

Bexhill United vs. Wick

Billingshurst vs. Newhaven

Montpelier Villa vs. Storrington

Little Common vs. Peacehaven & Telscombe

Bognor Regis Town, Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s, Burgess Hill Town, Chichester City, Crawley Town, East Grinstead Town, Eastbourne Borough, Hastings United, Haywards Heath Town, Horsham, Lancing, Lewes, Three Bridges, Whitehawk and Worthing have all been given a bye into the second round.