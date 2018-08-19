Supersub Yemi Odubade scores dramatic winner for unbeaten Eastbourne Borough

Yemi Odubade came off the bench to score a dramatic 73rd-minute winner as Eastbourne Borough maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

It was a magic moment for the striker who left Priory Lane back in 2005 to sign for Oxford United for a record £25,000. Video - see Jamie Howell's reaction below

He returned in 2017, but this season has struggled to make the starting line-up. But to the delight of home fans on Saturday he grabbed the all-important goal after being on the field for little more than a minute.

Charlie Walker ran clear of the Bluebirds’ defence to slot past the advancing Will Henry and give Borough the lead in the 19th minute.

Curtis McDonald made the most of the visitors’ first chance of the game to level in the 31st minute. Three minutes later, Josh Smile’s curling effort rebounded off the inside of home keeper Mark’s Smith’s post.

Yemi Odubade celebrates his winner against Chippenham Town. Picture by Jamie Evans

An amazing run by livewire Lloyd Dawes all but gave Borough the lead in the 43rd minute. Dawes left four defenders for dead before being thwarted by Henry. From the keeper’s block, the ball spun up and Dawes was inches too high with his header.

Borough came out with all guns blazing in the second half with shouts for a penalty ignored as the non-stop Sergio Torres went down in the area. Minutes later Torres won a free-kick a yard outside the area but Walker’s effort was just too high.

A great double save by Henry to deny Walker and Dawes kept the scores level but the points were there for the taking and it was Odubade who made the difference. He immediately started a rapid Borough counter-attack on the right and was in the perfect position to finish it as he slotted home the winning goal from the hard-working Kane Wills's low cross.

Chippenham did their best to hit back, but the Borough back four managed the latter stages perfectly, often keeping possession for long periods to see their side into fourth place in the table with 11 points from their opening five games.

Eastbourne Borough: Smith, Hamilton, Gardiner, Ransom, Campbell, Cox, Torres, Wills, Martin (Hall 77), Dawes (West 85), Walker (Odubade 72). Subs not used: Pollard, Day.

Chippenham Town: Henry, Rigg (Parselle 50), Tindle, Richards, Ferguson(Guthrie 67), Smith, Jarvis, Evans, McDonald, Chambers, Smile (Sandell 55). Subs not used: Jones, McCootie.

MoM: Kane Wills: non-stop worker and provider of Borough’s winning goal.

Referee: James Durkin.

Att: 505.