Tottenham target Tanner is staying at Lewes

Lewes star Ollie Tanner / Picture: James Boyes

It was also reported that Tanner and the potential new club had not agreed on his personal terms - and on Saturday night the Rooks confirmed he was staying put, at least for now.

The Lewes FC statement said: "Lewes Football Club would like to confirm that whilst the club and a Premier League club agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Ollie Tanner, Ollie and the Premier Club were not ultimately able to agree personal terms and he remains a Lewes FC player.

"Tanner missed today’s game against AFC Hornchurch due to an injury sustained midweek and we look forward to welcoming him back to the side as soon as he has recovered."

Tanner had seven Premier League clubs' scouts, among 14 talent spotters in total, watching him at a recent home game, according to manager Tony Russell.

Lewes chairman Stuart Fuller tweeted: "Unbelievable talent, fantastic attitude and so lucky to have him still at The Pan."