Southern Combination fixtures revealed - plus early-season cup ties
Southern Combination Football League teams have discovered how they will start the 2021-22 season.
Fixtures have been published for the first couple of weeks of the season, which starts earlier than usual - the first games being played on July 31.
Highlights in the premier on the opening day include promoted sides AFC Varndeanians and Littlehampton meeting, while the other team to go up from division one - Bexhill - go to Alfold
The first midweek date - August 3 - includes some Peter Bentley Cup games while on Saturday, August 7, there are 18 FA Cup extra preliminary round matches featuring SCFL sides.
Here are the first sets of fixtures...
SATURDAY 31st JULY
PREMIER DIVISION
AFC Uckfield Town v Saltdean United
AFC Varndeanians v Littlehampton Town
Alfold v Bexhill United
East Preston v Newhaven
Eastbourne United v Steyning Town
Hassocks v Broadbridge Heath
Horsham YMCA v Eastbourne Town
Loxwood v Lingfield
Pagham v Little Common
Peacehaven & Tels. v Crawley Down Gatwick
DIVISION ONE
Arundel v Midhurst & Ease.
Dorking Wanderers Res v Mile Oak
Epsom & Ewell v Seaford Town
Forest Row v Selsey
Hailsham Town v Godalming Town
Montpelier Villa v Roffey
Storrington v Shoreham
Wick v Oakwood
Worthing United v Billingshurst
TUESDAY 3rd AUGUST
PREMIER DIVISION
Alfold v East Preston
Broadbridge Heath v Pagham
Eastbourne Town v AFC Varndeanians
Lingfield v Peacehaven & Tels.
Little Common v AFC Uckfield Town
Newhaven v Bexhill United
Saltdean United v Hassocks
Steyning Town v Loxwood
PETER BENTLEY CUP - 1st Round
Billingshurst v Dorking Wanderers Res
Forest Row v Epsom & Ewell
Hailsham Town v Shoreham
Midhurst v Oakwood
Selsey v Wick
Worthing United v Montpelier Villa
WEDNESDAY 4th AUGUST
PREMIER DIVISION
Littlehampton Town v Horsham YMCA
SATURDAY 7th AUGUST
FA Cup - Extra Preliminary Round
AFC Varndeanians v Farnham Town
Ashford Town (Middx) v AFC Uckfield Town
Badshot Lea v East Preston
Bexhill United v Peacehaven & Tels.
Broadbridge Heath v Littlehampton Town
Chatham Town v Eastbourne United
Crawley Down Gatwick v Welling Town
East Grinstead Town v Alfold
Eastbourne Town v Guildford City
Hanworth Villa v Loxwood
Hassocks v Spelthorne Sports
Jersey Bulls v Horsham YMCA
Lingfield v Egham
Mile Oak v Punjab United
Newhaven v Camberley Town
Saltdean United v Frimley Green
Staines Town v Little Common
Steyning Town v Pagham
DIVISION ONE
Billingshurst v Arundel
Godalming Town v Forest Row
Midhurst & Ease. v Epsom & Ewell
Montpelier Villa v Hailsham Town
Oakwood v Dorking Wanderers Res
Roffey v Wick
Selsey v Storrington
Shoreham v Seaford Town
TUESDAY 10th AUGUST
PREMIER DIVISION
Crawley Down Gatwick v Eastbourne United
WEDNESDAY 11th AUGUST
DIVISION ONE
Mile Oak v Worthing United