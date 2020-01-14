Seven goal thriller leaves Eastbourne Town disappointed

Eastbourne Towns poor league firm continued at a packed Saffrons on Saturday as they lost more ground to leaders Lancing and second place to Peacehaven at a cold, wet and windy Saffrons on Saturday.

John Lambert restored Ethan Strevett to the starting line up in place of Dan Bolwell and new signing Jack Langford had to settle for a place on the bench while goalkeeper Chris Winterton made his home debut between the sticks.

Newhaven started brightly and after only 4 minutes were in front as former Town youth player Robbie Keith found himself unmarked at the near post to head past Winterton to give the visitors a early lea.

However the lead didn’t last long as five minutes later Town were level after a period of pressure Ethan Strevett slammed the ball into the top left corner from the edge of the area.

Then Town had their best spell of the match as Tom Vickers and Simon Johnson began to take control of the match setting up Zac Attwood and Tyler Scrafton who both went close. Before Zac Attwood gave Town the lead was his low shot bear Jake Buss in the Newhaven goal.

Tristan Jarvis was the first into fussy referee Peter Dingles notebook for a foul on Johnson. Vickers free kick played Scranton in and Aaron Capon shot just wide from close range.

Town managed to hold the lead for ten minutes as Ian Robinson chipped Winterton to level the scores after the Town keeper has come out to clear, but only as far as Robinson who sent the ball back over his head and levelled the score.

In a end to end first half Town were back in front after 38 minutes when Aaron Capon slotted the home from a Simon Johnson Corner.

Once again the lead didn’t last long as Marcus Goldsmith needlessly brought down Robinson in the penalty area and referee Dingle pointed to the spot. Ian Robinson sent Winterton the wrong way and the scores were level again.

After all the excitement of the first half the second half was far less exciting with Vickers, Scrafton and Aaron Capon all working hard to create a town goal with no real chances credited. Meanwhile at the other end Lee and Ian Robinson were doing the same.

As the game looked to be heading to a draw or a piece of magic would settle it then after 71 minutes that piece of magic arrived as Newhaven Lee Robinson scored a fantastic winner.

Town Manager Lambert throw on Jack Langford fir his debut as well as George Taggart and Dan Bolwell but they failed to make the impact the home supporters wanted and Newhaven left with all three points.

Town travel to lowly Hassocks on tomorrow (Saturday) where they need to reclaim some from and get themselves back into the promotion race.

Town Winterton Goldsmith Cole Strevett Hover Tear A. Capon Johnson Attwood Vickers Scrafton. Subs used Taggart Bolwell Langford Unsed subs Rogers Pritchard