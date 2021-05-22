Saints looking for young would-be footballers

Some of the Sovereign Saints youngsters

Sovereign Saints – a grassroots family fun football club – are looking to recruit new players who are either six years old or in Year 1 at school.

They accept anyone from beginners to superstars and offer fun packed sessions full of learning, experience and excitement.

Training sessions take place every Saturday at Hampden Park sports field from 9.30 to 11am. Training is free until September 1, 2021. Your child will be coached by staff who have more than ten years’ football coaching experience and have full DBS checks.

Some previous Saints players have gone on to become professional or semi-professional footballers.

After September 2021 you will have the opportunity to play regular friendly games against local teams.

You will be joining an enthusiastic and welcoming team. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet new people and make new friends.