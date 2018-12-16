Ryan Cooper leaves Eastbourne United AFC

Eastbourne United AFC have announced Ryan Cooper has left the club by mutual consent.

Cooper was appointed first team manager just days before the start of the 2018/19 season and now leaves the club after 16 league games.

Chairman Billy Wood said on the club's website: "After conversations with Ryan it was mutually decided he would step down as Manager of the first team with immediate effect.

"On behalf of the committee I would like to show our appreciation to Ryan for stepping in at the start of the season and working hard the last few months to put a competitive team out there in an effort to get points on the board.

"Following the discussions it is best for both parties to part ways and we wish Ryan nothing but the best in his future endeavours.'

Eastbourne United AFC will be making a statement regarding the management position within the next 24 hours.

United host their tenants Little Common Friday night in the SCFL Premier Division.