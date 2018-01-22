Here are the latest transfer window stories in the media today.

We’ve pulled together all the top news items for a quick summary.

Real Madrid have told Cristiano Ronaldo he can leave in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United both interested in the 32-year-old Portugal forward. (Yahoo)

Alexis Sanchez has been pictured wearing a Manchester United jersey for the first time as the 29-year-old Chile striker edges closer to completing his move from Arsenal. (Metro)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will demand a massive new contract if the Gunners sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on huge deals in the January transfer window. (The Sun)

Roma’s sporting director has refused to rule out the prospect of Chelsea signing both striker Edin Dzeko and defender Emerson Palmieri. (Metro)

After Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa rejected the chance to join Real Madrid, the Spanish champions will turn their attention once again to Manchester United’s David de Gea. (Daily Mirror)

Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, who is a target for Liverpool and Arsenal, has let it be known he wants to move to Barcelona. (Daily Star)

Valencia hope to sign Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer. (Daily Star)

Chelsea have made a loan approach for Leicester City’s Islam Slimani in their bid to sign a striker this month. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a target for Real Madrid, with the Spanish club prepared to pay £200m for the England striker in the summer. (Various)