Rumour Mill: Alonso new deal at Chelsea ... Inter Milan striker speaks out ... Real Madrid get warning

Here are today's top football rumours

Spain full-back Marcos Alonso has signed a new contract with Chelsea that runs until June 2023. (ESPN)

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, who is a target for Chelsea, says he has "no intention" of leaving the Serie A club. (AS)

Sacking under-fire manager Julen Lopetegui would cost Spanish giants Real Madrid £16m. (Sport)

Former Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaus reckons Tottenham striker Harry Kane is ready for a move to Real Madrid. (The Sun)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the Red Devils need to strengthen to compete at the same level as Europe's best sides. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld would be open to re-joining former club Ajax in the future. (De Telegraaf)

Former Barcelona star Xavi says he will never coach a team to play in the same way as those managed by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. (FourFourTwo)

Togo coach Claude Le Roy has backed Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane for a shock move to rivals Manchester United. (Daily Star)

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba will 'soon' be reunited with Max Allegri at Juventus. (Daily Express)

Mauricio Pochettino fears Tottenham fans could be targets for Dutch hooligans ahead of tonight''s Champions League clash against PSV. (The Sun)