Revealed! The top 40 Premier League net spenders in the top tier since 1992 - featuring Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City & more

Here's the 40 highest net spends tracked from the inception of the Premier League in 1992, ranked from lowest to highest, with figures partly provided by the consistently excellent Price of Football...

1. Ipswich Town - 16m Most expensive signing: Matteo Sereni from Sampdoria - 5.6m

2. Reading - 22m Most expensive signing: Greg Halford from Oxford United - 2.5m

3. Sheffield Wednesday - 25m Most expensive signing: Gilles de Bilde from PSV - 3m

4. Charlton Athletic - 25m Most expensive signing: Jason Euell from Wimbledon- 4.75m

