‘Proven goal scorer’ Greg Luer signs for Eastbourne Borough

Manager Lee Bradbury believes Eastbourne Borough have signed a ‘proven goal scorer’ as striker Greg Luer signed on at Priory Lane.

Luer, 24, joins the Sports after departing promoted Woking, where he scored nine goals as the Cards secured promotion to the National League. Greg may be familiar with some Sports fans, having played for the club’s Under 18 side six years ago before he moved to Burgess Hill Town.

Boss Lee Bradbury said: “I tried to get Greg last season whilst I was at Havant, so when the opportunity came up to get him on board we jumped on it.

“Greg is a proven goal scorer at this level, having just helped Woking achieve promotion, and I can’t wait to work with him. I want the fans to be entertained, and signing a player of Greg’s ability should add to that factor.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Andrew Briggs has signed for Burgess Hill Town. Briggs tweeted: “Buzzing to start a new chapter, big season ahead.”