Pier Pressure to match DGH charity collection at Eastbourne Town’s home cup match against Brighton

Eastbourne Town will hold a collection to raise funds for the DGH Pevensey Ward when they host Brighton under-23s at the Saffrons on Wednesday night.

Town will hope for a large crowd to cheer them on in the Sussex Senior Cup against their talented opponents, who thrashed Hastings United 5-0 in the previous round.

A statement from the club read, “In the last year a number of people close to ETFC have had reason to be grateful for the fantastic care and skills of staff at the DGH so we have decided to hold a collection at the game for Pevensey Ward.

“This ward was chosen because of its involvement with people special to the club and we thought it would be a good way of saying thank you.

“We are expecting a decent crowd and it should be a great occasion. Our wonderful Pier Pressure supporters have agreed to match the total of the collection thus doubling the amount, we are extremely grateful to them.”

Kick-off at the Saffrons is 7.45pm on Wednesday night.