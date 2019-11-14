Nine scored, six conceded - it's been a funny week for Eastbourne United

Two games in four days, nine goals scored, six conceded - it’s been a funny week for Matt Crabb’s Eastbourne United.

On Saturday Crabb lost his first league game since he took over after being hammered 6-1 by Horsham YMCA.

But on Tuesday they bounced back by reaching the semi-finals of the Peter Bentley Cup, dishing out an 8-0 humiliation of Southwick.

Crabb said: “I am not sure where to start with Saturday.

“I thought we competed in the first 45 minutes of the game but the big difference was the manner in how we conceded, it was all to easy for YM - free headers, not shutting the ball down quick enough - schoolboy stuff really. I’m not going to take anything away from Horsham I thought their movement and ball retention was very good. The second half was no different in the manner of conceding goals - another two free headers and then the complete lack of desire and individual errors proved costly with Horsham deserving the 6-1 win.”

And Tuesday night United were expected to win, but Crabb did not take the game lightly.

He said: “ Every game is different circumstances but you still have to do the right things and that’s exactly what we did Tuesday night, we moved the ball really well, worked hard to win it back and didn’t give Southwick anytime at all.

“We were ruthless in every way and I wouldn’t be exaggerating when I say it should of been 15-1 with their penalty miss. It builds us a great platform of confidence and ability to take into our game for Saturday.”

United host Steyning Town on Saturday, a team who have impressed since being promoted last season.

Crabb said: “From what I’ve seen of Steyning they look a well organised side who don’t win games by a distance or lose that heavily either so we are going to again have to be organised and disciplined ourselves as well as implementing the quality I know my players possess.”

United are a ‘bit light in numbers’ at the moment according to Crabb, who actually had to play on Tuesday night.

Sean Roddy made his first appearance in about six weeks so Crabb is hoping he will be involved on Saturday.

Cup-tied players also come back into the fold.