New Langney Wanderers manager Simon Colbran ‘not a miracle worker’

Langney Wanderers’ new manager Simon Colbran has warned fans that he’s ‘not a miracle worker’ as he aims to steady a side who were left rocked by former boss Kenny McCreadie’s sudden departure last month.

McCreadie resigned following a 3-3 draw at Peacehaven & Telscombe in which Langney were three goals ahead with minutes to go yet conceded three in stoppage-time to somehow come away with just a single point.

Since his appointment, new manager Colbran has steered Wanderers up to 13th, taking four points from his first three league games in charge. Colbran warned fans not to expect a dramatic turn around. He said: “All I wanted was slow progression because we’re not miracle workers.

“If we can come middle of the table this season, nowhere near a relegation battle like they have been, that will be a great start. It’ll be nice to also have a bit of a run in the cup as well because that keeps the buzz going around the club.”

Colbran, who’s previously managed Horsham, Worthing and Crowborough Athletic, and will be working alongside UEFA pro-licensed coach Daryl Willard, grew up in Eastbourne and admits that played a part in him taking on the role.

He said: “I was born in Eastbourne and I went to school in Eastbourne, so I feel that’s my home. I played for Eastbourne Borough and coached there and the facilities made a massive amount of difference.

“But I could see how passionate (the board) are about the club and, coming in as a manager, you need someone that’s going to back you 100-per-cent and there for the right reasons and they definitely are. Knowing there’s people running the club that really care made a massive difference.”

Langney Wanderers are next in action with a trip to struggling Pagham this Saturday.