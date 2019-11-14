New Eastbourne Borough boss Bloor - Being a manager is the hardest job in football

Eastbourne Borough’s new manager Danny Bloor, speaks publicly for the first time since his return to Priory Lane. Here is his Q&A with Kevin Anderson.

On taking the job: “Being a manager is the hardest job in football, but the most rewarding. You get the flak when the team doesn’t perform, but also the quiet satisfaction when we succeed.

"This club is very special, and this job is a privilege.

"I have a tireless commitment to the hard work involved, and with Scott (Chalmers-Stevens) and Sergio (Torres) I’ll put in all the hours it takes.

"This has been a traumatic month or so at the Lane, but now it’s all about the positive and not the negative.”

On being prepared: “I love to plan, I love to prepare properly.

"We’ve trained excellently this week, focusing on Hungerford and their style and shape.

"We must be ready for all weather conditions, of course. There have been further bucket loads of rain but frankly nothing surprises me!”

On the FA Trophy: “Clubs like ours should have real ambition and appetite for the Trophy, and we will take it ultra-seriously.

"I had the Hartley Wintney replay watched, and we will watch them again on Saturday. I may well get to their league fixture next Tuesday myself.

"Don’t be misled, it’s not a soft draw, but we are determined to progress in this competition.”

On home and away form: “The team has performed pretty well on the road, and a point is the minimum expectation at Hungerford, three if we perform to our potential.

"But it’s the home form that has kept our league position so low. We have to produce the goods in front of our own fans, for all the right reasons.

"In fairness the Dartford game was pure lottery in that atrocious storm, but we cannot live on excuses.”

On squad changes: “It is public knowledge that we have to control our budget.

"There are no further immediate departures, but I am in discussion with the board, and we will stay realistic.

"Meanwhile I have boosted our numbers by signing a couple of non-contract players, Josh Bray, with good non-league experience, and Jethro Hanson, who has been released by Millwall.

"They are lads with good backgrounds, mustard keen and with a point to prove. I like that.

"A player looking for a deal will work hard and give everything. It’s a road that we as a club should be taking.

"I also have an eye on our young dual-registered players Dan Blackmore and Tyler Pearson, and some highly promising Under-18s such as Matt Astle and Ben Overton.”

On the quality of the squad: “We have got talent and a half out there in that squad. I knew almost all of them before I took the job, and any manager would bite your hand off for lads with this much ability.

"Look round our dressing room. This may well be the best array of creative and attacking strength that Borough have ever had.

"People like Nicky Wheeler, Greg Luer, Charlie Walker – fantastic ability as a strike force.

"Dean Cox and Michael West behind them, proven at a higher level, terrific players. And the same throughout the team.”

On getting the best from the squad: “By their own admission they should be doing better. I believe in them. So how do we coax that from them?

"You know me on the touchline: I don’t scream and shout. I’m a manager who will put his arm round a player’s shoulder. Maybe I’m a little bit different.

"I want to work with a Nicky Wheeler and find out what makes him a better player. What makes Charlie happy? What gets Greg Luer in the right frame of mind?

"Footballers need to be happy – as all of us do – when the mind is right, the composure and the confidence come with it. But it is also simple hard work.

"There are no more nights off – we train every Tuesday and every Thursday, no questions. Players need to know what we are doing and when – no grey areas.”

On the mood in the camp: “Oh, the spirit is terrific. This is group of honest players and strong characters.

"You saw how furious they were at Wealdstone, when the floodlights failed!

"At the end of the day, the club has come clean with them and they are still totally committed to the cause.

“There are clubs out there in a much worse position than us. People should realise that at the lower end of football, it’s not easy for any clubs.

"We are still in there fighting and we as a management team – Sergio, Scott and myself – we understand the tasks and targets and objectives, as do the players.

“We have two-thirds of a season left and I promise every supporter that week by week, the staff, the players and myself will give everything. It may be quite a ride!”