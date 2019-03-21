Manchester City lead the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder, Borussia Dortmund will make an offer for Chelsea winger - Rumour Mill

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer. (ESPN)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Saul Niguez (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

