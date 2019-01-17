Loxwood reveal sum raised for Westlake’s European cycle for Prostate Cancer UK

Loxwood chairman Mark Lacey has thanked everyone involved after the club raised more than £1,200 for Lewis Westlake’s European charity cycle for Prostate Cancer UK.

The player is current in training to take part in Football To Amsterdam, a 145-mile cycle ride from London to Amsterdam.

Lewis Westlake and Loxwood raised �1,200 for Prostate Cancer UK

The event is to raise money and awareness of the disease and the Magpies and opponents Eastbourne Town got behind the cause in their Premier Divison clash at Plaistow Road on Saturday.

A brilliant sum was collected through cakes sales, pin badges, a raffle and a number of generous donations.

Eastbourne Town chairman Richard Marsh and their committee donated £200 as did Lacey & Son Plumbing, while manager Alex Walsh, assitant Nathan Bowen and all the players donated their matchday expenses.

Magpies chairman Lacey said: “Overall it was a fantastic day and as chairman I was so proud of what we achieved. I’d like to thank every supporter that donated on the day.

“I was especially pleased that the football family came together and charity was the winner with the players showing the togetherness supporting their team- mate in donating their expenses.”

Westlake added: “Thank you so much to everyone at Loxwood for all the support you have given me. We have raised a lot of money for such a great cause. Also, there was some great support from another classy club in Eastbourne Town.”