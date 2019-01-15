The players line up before the game

Loxwood lose to Eastbourne Town but charity is the winner

It was a day of charity on Saturday as Loxwood faced Eastbourne Town while raising awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

It was a special game as the club raised money for the charity with particular focus on player Lewis Westlake, who is taking on a cycle ride from London to Amsterdam on June 7-9. Eastbourne Town donated £200 to the cause. The visitors won the game 3-1. Photographer Steve Robards was at the game.

Chairman Mark Lacey says thank youto Eastbourne Town chairman Richard Marsh and his commitee for the very generous donation of 200
Lewis Westlake gives a thumbs up
Loxwood boss Alex Walsh gives instructions
Lewis Westlake in action
