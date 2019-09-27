Logan MacLeod’s player ratings / Brighton U23’s vs Tottenham U23’s

Hugo Keto: 6.5 - 10 Little protection for the first goal will be disappointed with his defence. Got caught underneath a corner but got out of jail after Spurs’ Maghoma missed an open goal from 5 yards. Communicated well, wanted to start off the attacks from the back.

Romaric Yapi: 7 - 10 - Few nice touches in the first half to beat his man from full back to get his team forward. Did his defending adequately and will be pleased with a competent performance.

James Furlong: 6 - 10 - Provided the width and attacking prowess to provide the assist before the assist for Cashman’s goal. Could’ve done better to prevent a few crosses coming in. Few needless errors and loose balls. Subbed off on 65.

Jack Spong: 7 - 10 - Put the hard yards in with the midfield unit to disrupt Spurs. Looked to play the simple balls for the attackers to work their magic. Part of a solid team performance.

Antef Tsoungoui 7 - 10 - Tackle of the night after he flew across the pitch to claim the ball from an onrushing Shilow Tracey. Looked strong in the tackle and showed an impressive first touch.

Warren O’Hora 7 - 10 - Good block to deny Spurs striker a chance in the box. Will be disappointed with defense after conceding the goal. Not tested much after the half hour mark. Won headers and commanded the line.

Ryan Longman 9 - 10 - Was part of the direct and pacey Brighton attack. Showed how dangerous he is and got his reward with two goals and an assist. Pressed well and has blistering pace. Had the beating of his man and he knew it. Great solo effort for his second. Was a joy to watch.

Jordan Davies 7 - 10 - Got into the faces of the Spurs midfield, moreso in the second half. Part of the midfield who pressed and worked to allow forwards the time and space to get at Spurs. Solid team performer.

Bojan Radulovic 5.5 - 10 - Looked sluggish in the first half, loose hold up play and slow to close down. Started slow in second and made a few frustrated tackles. Will want to put this night behind him. Subbed off.

Danny Cashman 7.5 - 10 Got the assist for one of Longman’s goals. Got a goal himself too with a nice first time finish after Leahy fizzed one into his feet and he just directed ball into the net from 6 yards out. Showed patience and composure to delay a pass to Longman who then set up Tolaj to finish off a smart Brighton move. Part of an impressive attacking trio.

Jack Leahy 7.5 - 10 - Catalyst for Brighton’s equaliser after he closed down Spurs defender with intent and won the ball back for it to eventually land at Longmans feet who did the rest. Created the second goal, beat two Spurs men and fizzed ball into Cashman to finish. Looks like a talent and one to watch.

Subs

Marc Leonard: 6 - 10 - Should have an assist after great technique to pluck the ball out of the air and set up Longman who couldn’t score this time. Showed fight in the tackle. Lucky not to be booked for a late challenge.

Tolaj: 6.5 - 10 On for Radulovic. Had 20 mins to affect the game. Showed willingness to press. Was in the right place at the right time to score Brighton’s fourth.

Wilson - - 10 Subbed on for Cashman. The game was already over with 5 minutes left to play.