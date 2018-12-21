Liverpool will battle with Bayern Munich for German striker, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward feared a mutiny if Jose Mourinho wasn't sacked - Rumour Mill

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was worried a number of players would try to force their way out of the club if manager Jose Mourinho had remained at Old Trafford. (Daily Mirror)

