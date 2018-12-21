Liverpool will battle with Bayern Munich for German striker, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward feared a mutiny if Jose Mourinho wasn't sacked - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was worried a number of players would try to force their way out of the club if manager Jose Mourinho had remained at Old Trafford. (Daily Mirror) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Jose Mourinho Burgess Hill Town boss Simon Wormull hoping 'it's a good time' to face Worthing on Boxing Day Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross responds to Liverpool transfer speculation