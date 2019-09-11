Little Common battle to claim point against title favourites Eastbourne Town

Little Common produced a battling performance to claim a creditable 1-1 draw with title favourites Eastbourne Town on Tuesday evening.

Russell Eldridge’s men were missing a number of players through injury and unavailability but produced a disciplined come-from-behind performance to clinch a point which their efforts deserved.

As expected, the visitors enjoyed longer spells of possession but the Common defence, well marshalled by the experienced Eldridge and Lewis Parsons dealt comfortably with the attacking threat of the Town forward line and chances were at a premium in the opening quarter.

Town saw two penalty appeals waved away whilst at the other end a driving Jamie Crone run ended with his shot being deflected over the bar.

The deadlock was broken on the stroke of half time when a long throw into the box was controlled by Dan Perry and his sharp shot on the turn saw the ball nestle into the corner of the net.

Common were once again happy to soak up Town pressure at the beginning of the second half but despite dominating possession the visitors rarely threatened Matt Cruttwell in the Common goal.

He was called upon to make a smart save at his near post but as the half wore on the Commoners sensed that they could get something out of the game and became more adventurous, Lewis Hole saw a header fall the wrong side of the post and Wes Tate was unable to connect to an inviting ball across the area.

It was Tate who did grab the equaliser in the 73rd minute when Hole’s deflected through ball fell into his path and he stroked the ball past the advancing Town keeper.

Crone almost gave Common the lead five minutes later but his effort was well blocked by the Town stopper. As the game wore on it was the visitors who pushed for a winner but the Common defence held firm and apart from one Cruttwell save they saw out the remainder of the half to clinch a valuable point.

Squad: Cruttwell, Harley (Ryan), Weeks, Ward, Parsons, Eldridge, Tate, Feakins, Hole, Crone, Weatherby (Brister).