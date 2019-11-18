Langney Wanderers up to fifth after ‘fantastic’ win over Horsham YMCA

Langney Wanderers manager Simon Colbran hailed his side after a ‘fantastic win’ as they they moved up to fifth in the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division with a 3-1 triumph over Horsham YMCA last Saturday.

Josiah Panton’s superb free-kick on the stroke of half-time put Langney in front and Shane Saunders doubled the hosts’ lead, nodding in a Panton cross.

YM halved the deficit through Jack Ryder but Panton fired in his second, Langney’s third, in the final minute to secure all three points for Colbran’s side.

The Wanderers manager said: “It was another fantastic win from the lads, they have been taking so much on board over the last couple of months and are starting to place everything together.

“They are amazing to work with and let’s see where it will take us”.

Horsham YMCA came to Priory Lane in good form having dispatched Eastbourne United 6-1 last weekend and Colbran knew we’d do well to get anything out of the game despite the Wanderers own excellent run of league form.

Langney once again started on the front foot and Mendy Santana was causing problems for the opposition’s defence while Panton was also having plenty of joy on the other wing.

YMCA had the best chance to take the lead early on but it was Langney who were looking the more composed and dangerous.

Mendy was unlucky to not give the Wanderers the lead after chipping the onrushing Aaron Jeal but his shot sailed over the bar.

It wasn’t until the closing minutes of the half that Wanderers took the lead. An outstanding free-kick from 25 yards out by Panton left YMCA keeper Aaron Jeal rooted to the spot as it found the top corner.

YMCA worked a few things out at the half time break and the game became more stretched as a result.

Max Hollobone made an immediate impact, winning the ball in the oppositions half, before setting up Panton, who delivered a lovely cross for Saunders to nod home.

As typified by Langney all too often this season, they immediately conceded a YMCA goal, though this time it was in controversial fashion.

Shaun Lee had pulled up with a leg injury and was prone on the floor in the penalty box but, despite the referee looking like he had signalled for the physio to come on, YMCA delivered a short corner into the box.

Langney switched off momentarily, allowing Jack Ryder to finish neatly across the box and, despite Langney’s protests, the goal stood, much to the bemusement of everyone.

Panton had two excellent chances at the other end to score but both times saw his shots go narrowly wide.

However, he finally did get his second and Langney’s third on 90 minutes with a lovely finish in the bottom corner to seal the game.

Langney face a trip to Steyning Town this Saturday (November 23).

Langney Wanderers: Hutchins, Simpson, Astle, Featherstone, Lee, Stevens, Blackmore, Crittenden, S Saunders, Mendy, Panton. Subs: Hollobone, Cooper, Jarvis, Ruda, C Saunders.