Langney Wanderers sign former Olympique Marseilles youngster from Stars Academy

Langney Wanderers have added goalkeeping coach Steve Harman to the management team.

Harman comes to Langney from Balham who play in the Combined Counties Premier League. Steve’s playing career included spells at Coventry City, Nuneaton and lastly Balham.

The Wanderers have also added two more youngsters to the 1st team squad, 19 year old Frenchman Santana Mendy joins us from Stars Academy and is a product of Olympique

Marseilles where he played 11 games for the Marseilles second team.

Also joining us is 18 year old Josiah Panton also from Stars Academy.

He comes to us having played for Solihull Moors youth set up.

Both players went straight into the starting eleven against Crawley Down Gatwick and made an immediate impact.