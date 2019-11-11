Langney Wanderers settle for draw against East Preston

Langney Wanderers had to settle for a 2-2 home draw with East Preston in the Premier Division on Saturday as a late Howard Neighbour goal snatched the three points away from the hosts.

The Wanderers were looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Mile Oak last time out in the Peter Bentley Cup.

Dan Blackmore in action against East Preston. Photo by Andy Pelling

Langney nearly got off to the perfect start within the first minute.

Santana Mendy bamboozled the East Preston full back before setting up Billy Crittenden whose shot got deflected comfortably into the goalie’s arms.

Wanderers continued to press in attack and once again had an excellent opportunity to take the lead after Crittenden intercepted a wayward pass and played a lovely one-two with Mendy but Crittenden could only scuff his shot into the grateful keepers’ arms when the goal was beckoning.

East Preston started to get into the game as the half drew on.

Joshiah Panton on the ball against East Preston

Though dominating possession now they rarely tested Dan Hutchins in the Langney goal but were still very much a threat with Dan Simmonds and Howard Neighbour up top causing problems for the Wanderers back-line.

However, it remained goalless heading into the half-time break.

The second half kicked off in the worsening weather making conditions attritional, once again it was East Preston looking the more composed and were starting to test Wanderers goal.

It was Langney, however, who would take the lead on 66 minutes from substitute Ashley Jarvis.

Jarvis broke quickly down the left on the counter but looked like he had lost his opportunity to set up Mendy, instead he took matters into his own hands and launched one into the top right-hand corner from 20 yards out giving EP keeper Lewis Boughton no chance of stopping it.

Langney’s lead would only last 10 minutes when David Crouch levelled it to make it 1-1.

Mendy would then put Langney ahead once more on 83 minutes after poking home from a corner.

Sadly for the Wanderers from the kick off East Preston would level up straight away when Neighbour slotted in from a tight angle.

Some confusion ensued as to whether the ball had crossed the line as it rebounded out off the post with the linesman saying that the ball hadn’t crossed the line but the referee decided it had as it finished 2-2.

A good game played in difficult conditions, Langney will be disappointed to have let two leads slip, but East Preston fought to the end and it would have been harsh on them had they lost.

Langney Wanderers: Hutchins, Simpson, Astle, Featherstone, Lee, Stevens, Blackmore, Hollobone (S Saunders 87), Crittenden (Jarvis 55), Mendy, Panton (Cooper 70)

Unused: C Saunders, Ubi