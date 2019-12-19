Langney Wanderers reveal new joint owners

Langney Wanderers FC have announced that Simon Colbran and Daryl Willard have become the new joint owners of Langney Wanderers FC.

They have taken full control from previous owner Stephen 'Tibbs' Saunders. Tibbs will remain as the clubs chairperson as the new owners look to put in place its short, medium and long term plans. Gary Parsons has been made the vice-chairperson and Stephen Roberts has also come onto the board of directors. Simon and Daryl will continue their roles in the management team as well.

This change is to ensure the long term sustainability of the club, Tibbs feels he has taken the club as far as he can and to ensure its continued survival and progression a change was necessary at the very top.

The club has identified two sites for a new stadium within Langney which is a key part of Langney Wanderers long term viability and this is obviously the biggest priority for the club at the moment. So in the short term, the playing budget will be tightened and youth development will be a key part for the remainder of the season.

Tibbs and Tracey Saunders have been the heartbeat of the club since its formation and will continue to be an integral part of the club moving forward. Simon and Daryl would like to thank them and the rest of the board and committee for their continued support during this exciting new era for Langney Wanderers.