Langney Wanderers pay the price for ‘three howlers’

By Ryan Newman

Langney Wanderers manager Andy Goodchild admitted that key mistakes cost his side as they went down 4-0 to Little Common in the semi-final of the Division One Cup at the Saffrons.

With both sides having secured promotion to the Southern Combination Premier Division for next season, holders Langney knew this was the toughest test possible against the champions-elect Common, and so it proved.

Langney repeatedly failed to deal with the long high ball over the top. Common scored two identical goals within ten minutes. Two long balls resulted in two fouls of the Common forwards and two well dispatched penalties by Wesley Tate.

Suddenly, Wanderers had a mountain to climb.

On 44 minutes Langney had their first real chance to halve the deficit after a mass scramble in the box but Langney couldn’t turn it in and Common keeper Matthew Cruttwell eventually gathered.

However, another Common long ball just a minute later put Jamie Crone through and he showed great composure to round the keeper and finish well from a tight angle.

Common noticeably defended their lead in the second half and this provided chances for Langney to get back in the game. Substitute Gary Ingram went close on a couple of occasions while a speculative overhead from Tyler Capon went just wide.

Common put the game beyond all doubt late on as Crone was played through once again and fired in at the near post.

“We made three howling mistakes,” said Goodchild.

“They were needless penalties, if the two players stay on their feet then they probably don’t score. Then we just failed to deal with the long ball for their third goal, which is basic stuff really.

“Common are a good side, they are top of the league for a reason and I thought they deserved to win tonight.

“Psychologically, we would like to beat Little Common when they come to our place in ten days’ time.

“They are going to be double winners without a doubt, unless they have a complete nightmare against Oakwood (in the cup final).

“I thought whoever won tonight will go on to win the cup. So well done to Little Common.”