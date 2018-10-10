Langney Wanderers new boss: ‘I am excited to get another manager’s position’

Langney Wanders have announced their new manager after Andy Goodchild parted company with the club.

McCreadie will be back in the dugout for the Wanderers for the second time following a stint with the club back in 2014.

Kenny is an experienced county league manager who was most recently assistant manager at Hailsham Town to Jamie Salvidge, but McCreadie admits the opportunity to manage a team of his own once again was one he simply couldn’t refuse.

“I’m not getting any younger, so I am excited to get another manager’s position,” explained McCreadie.

“I’ll get some players in and hopefully we’ll be able to pick it up and start moving up the table sooner rather than later. I probably know about half of the players already, especially the older ones having worked with some of them previously, but they have a few youngsters that I don’t know but I have heard some very good things about them. On paper, they have got some very good players, so I am excited to go and have a look at them and see what we’re working with.”

McCreadie seems certain he has the attributes needed to be successful with Langney, who have won just once in their first ten league games so far this season.

“I will obviously bring experience and hopefully a bit of stability,” he said.

“I will be bringing probably four or five players in who have played at a higher level so that will help the club and help the youngsters as well. I think they have around 20 players and obviously there isn’t an under 23’s so there will inevitably be some departures too. What people need to keep in mind is that the players I will be bringing in are better players. I will have a look at them all to see what they can do but obviously the players I will be bringing in will be playing.

I was enjoying my time assisting Jamie at Hailsham, but this was the perfect opportunity to get back into management and one that I couldn’t turn down. I would have regretted it if I had of turned it down and so now that I have made my decision it is all systems go. Obviously, I had to think about Jamie and the boys at Hailsham but at the end of the day I made my mind up quite quick, the club has been going less than ten years and look where it is already. From a Sunday league side to Step five and the facilities at Eastbourne Borough are very good for this level of football and that can help to attract players as well.

All I am going to do is get them a bit fitter and a bit sharper and get the new players in the squad as soon as possible and go from there really.”

Kenny’s first game in charge will be a trip to Shoreham FC tomorrow, (Saturday, 3pm)

McCreadie is an experienced county league manager and previously managed Wanderers back in 2014 when he took over from Dave Shearing.

The club also added on twitter: "With the arrival of new boss @kennymccreadie9 today we will be announcing the arrival of some new signings later in the week. Keep em peeled to the website #TheWanderers #ComeOutToPlay #LWFC"