Langney Wanderers manager Kenny McCreadie delighted with winning start and targets new signings

Kenny McCreadie got his second tenure with Langney Wanderers off to a winning start at Shoreham this past Saturday thanks to a 1-3 victory.

With both the old crop of players and a couple of new signings clearly keen to impress the new boss, it was the Wanderers that made the brighter start and created the games first chance, with Langney captain Paul Rogers flicking the ball onto the post from close range.

The breakthrough did come after just 11 minutes when a long throw from Luke Denton was flicked on by Rogers and turned home by new boy Trevor McCreadie.

Shoreham began to see more of the ball as the first half wore on and were level just before the half hour mark when Tadley Bromage turned home a ball from the right at the second time of asking.

However, Langney’s lead would swiftly be restored just four minutes later, thanks to a 25-yard Wayne Wilkinson wonder strike.

Langney subsequently spurned multiple chances to double their advantage both later in the first half and throughout the second period with McCreadie, Wilkinson and Rogers all going close with various efforts.

Second-half substitutes Tyler Capon and Gary Ingram both impressed and it was the latter that helped to finally settle the game with four minutes remaining as he drove to the byline and pulled back for the onrushing Max Hollobone to bundle home from close range.

“We had a lot of the ball in the first ten minutes or so and created a couple of chances,” explained McCreadie.

“When Trevor gets in those positions in those situations he usually scores so it was good for him to get an early goal. To be fair they then had a bit of the ball later on in the first half, but our goalkeeper didn’t really have anything to do. We did some good things, but we also did a lot of silly things like giving the ball away cheaply in midfield, so we’ll sort that out.

“We conceded a soft goal from the set piece and I was a bit upset with that but the fact that it was a set piece means that we can remedy that.

“The second half was a similar story, they had a bit of the ball, but we had the chances and should have put ourselves three or four up. If we take those chances it would have been a lot more relaxing but, the two wide men I brought on, Gary and Tyler, were absolutely brilliant. They both have pace to burn and were direct.

“The most pleasing thing for me was that when Max scored the goal at the end, everybody celebrated with him. They are a team that is together. Shoreham had a lot of the ball, but my goalkeeper wasn’t worked that much. I cannot question any of the boys, they worked their socks off.

“What was pleasing for me was that it was a close game and didn’t go 3-1 until the very end but we had no yellow or red cards which means we are disciplined.”

Next up for Langney is the visit of Lancing to Priory Lane (Friday, 8pm). Both sides have collected eleven points so far but the visitors have played two games fewer and so it will be important for Langney to get a positive result.

“Hopefully we’ll have at least one more signing in by Friday night,” said McCreadie.

“The boys were positive and happy after the result on Saturday and so we need to keep that going. Of course, I want to have a look at all the players, but I don’t have an under 23’s and so my first priority is to win the football match, end of. It is a results business and we need points.

“We only have 11 points from 11 matches so that is not good. Once we move up the table then perhaps I can start experimenting, but we need to get a few wins under our belts because that will breed confidence and I thought that to a man they did well on Saturday so why would I change that.”