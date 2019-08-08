Langney Wanderers' 'desire to play football' delights boss

Langney Wanderers manager Kenny McCreadie is happy with his side’s 'desire to play football' after they thumped Broadbridge Heath 5-1 on the opening day of the Southern Combination Premier League season.

Wanderers were in front inside two minutes, through new signing Dan Blackmore’s towering header before Blackmore doubled Langney’s advantage on the half-hour mark, rising highest once again to nod in.

The hosts picked up where they left off in the second half when Scott Taylor dispossessed Lee Carney before slotting home the third, while Shaun Saunders and Simon Piper also added themselves to the scoresheet to complete the romp.

George Cousins grabbed a late consolation for the visitors in injury time, but it did nothing to dampen the spirits of Langney, who confirmed a winning start to the season.

McCreadie said: “It was quite a tight game at times, but we were clinical in front of goal and played a lot better. It was a high tempo, passing game on a decent pitch.

“I’m happy with our fitness, our attitude, our desire to play football, and honestly it’s like the old days. Any team are only as good as their bench. If you’ve got a decent bench, it matters.”

Langney head to fellow Premier Division side Hassocks in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday and McCreadie is excited for the cup match.

He added: “It’s a big game. It’s a game we want to win. Every game we’re given we’re go to win them that’s for sure. It’s decent money for the club as well, so hopefully we’ll go there with confidence.

“Generally, over the years, we get cup runs so that’s what I’m hoping to do this year. Two wins and you pick up decent money, then you can concentrate on the FA Vase."

