Langney Wanderers boss praises assistant for ‘sticking to his guns’

Langney Wanderers manager Simon Colbran praised assistant Daryl Willard following their 4-0 demolition of Hassocks last Saturday.

An own-goal, plus further strikes from Gary Ingham, Dan Blackmore and Shaun Lee helped Langney sweep aside a Robins team plagued by injuries.

Willard joined the club at the end of August as part of Colbran’s coaching team and the boss holds the UEFA Pro-licensed coach in high regard.

Colbran said: “We like to play football, like keeping the ball down. That’s what we’ve been trying to do with them and they’ve really taken it on board.

“He (Willard) has wanted us to play in a style and he’s stuck with it. At first the players weren’t really getting it but he’s stuck with it and it’s finally come good. There are a lot of coaches who will change it but he’s stuck to his guns and it’s paid off, and I just wanted to give him a big mention with how well he’s done.”

Colbran and his team have taken charge of five league games and recorded two wins, two draws and one loss.

However the mixed run of form and Langney’s current mid-table placing matches Colbran’s expectations. He said: “For the first five games, I think that’s quite a good return.

“We’ve got three really tough games coming up but, if we carry on this kind of form, we’ll be looking to be in the top ten at the end of the season and that is our aim.

“I think we can definitely do that.”

Langney take on Hassocks for the second time in seven days this Saturday (October 12). The visitors on this occasion, Langney will be looking to advance to the next round of the Peter Bentley Cup and Colbran insists he will not treat it as an opportunity to experiment or tinker with his side.

He added: “I’ll be completely truthful, we’re going to be going for this cup. It’s a good cup, and it’s always good for the club to have a good run in a cup competition as well.

“It keeps the buzz going so we’ll be heading there as strong as we can. We’ve still got those players out. We’re going with near enough the same squad and will give it a go.”

Hassocks’ injury problems from last weekend are expected to be noticed once again, but Colbran also revealed that Wanderers have a mini-crisis of their own.

He said: “Matt Cunnington is out, Adam Davison is out, so is Scott Taylor and both Johnny Phillips and Shane Saunders are still out injured. We have to deal with it but we’ve got quite a big squad so it’s not too bad.”

There is also a boost for the side with Peter Cooper expected to return, having missed last week’s encounter due to being away on holiday.

Langney’s cup tie at Hassocks gets underway at 3pm.