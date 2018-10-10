Langney Wanderers announce new manager

Langney Wanders have announced their new manager after Andy Goodchild parted company with the club.

Wanderers have announced that Kenny McCreadie has agreed to become the club's first team manager for a second time.

McCreadie is an experienced county league manager and previously managed Wanderers back in 2014 when he took over from Dave Shearing.

McCreadie has most recently been assistant to Jamie Salvidge at Division 1 neighbours Hailsham Town.

McCreadie's first game in charge will be the visit to Shoreham FC this weekend.

The club also added on twitter: "With the arrival of new boss @kennymccreadie9 today we will be announcing the arrival of some new signings later in the week. Keep em peeled to the website #TheWanderers #ComeOutToPlay #LWFC"