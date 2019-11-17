Lancing end leaders Eastbourne Town's unbeaten league run - in pictures

Lancing ended Eastbourne Town's unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win at Culver Road.

Dan Perry gave the league leaders the lead but goals from Lewis Finney, Mitch Hewens and Alex Fair gave the Lancers the win. Photographer Stephen Goodger was at the game, here are a selection of his pictures.

