Lambert questions players after league and cup defeats

Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert said if his team displayed as much commitment as their faithful fans, they would be top of the table.

Lambert was still smarting on Wednesday morning as consecutive defeats saw them lose 2-1 to lowly Worthing United at the Saffrons last Saturday swiftly followed by Tuesday night’s 4-0 loss to table topping Horsham in the Peter Bentley Cup.

It’s a tough blow for Town as they slip away from the promotion-chasing pack to seventh in the Southern Combination Premier and they have now exited all cup competitions.

“I’m absolutely pulling my hair out,” complained the Town boss. “We have a talented squad but what’s the use of having talent without commitment and a bit of nous. The Worthing result was a bad one for us and I think that carried over against Horsham. We just continue to get the basics of the game wrong.”

Town will hope to improve as they welcome East Preston to the Saffrons tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) before their Bank Holiday Monday (11am) derby clash against Tobi Hutchinson’s struggling Eastbourne United at the Oval.

“We have to bounce back and show we care,” Lambert said. “We have to do it for the fans if nothing else. They have been fantastic and if the players had their commitment, we would be top of the league.”

Lambert refused to accept the season is now over but admitted gaining promotion will be tough.

“There is still a chance and we have to believe that but it is going to extremely difficult.”