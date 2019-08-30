Is there restored belief for Eastbourne Borough after Havant draw?

Will the real Eastbourne Borough please show up? A wobbly first month sees the Sports well below halfway in National South, alternating feeble defeats with signs of promise.

Borough have been consistently inconsistent, registering just one win in six games so far, but they returned from title favourites Havant on Monday with a precious point – and with restored belief.

The grittily earned goalless draw, in baking heat before a 1,600-strong home crowd, saw Lee Bradbury’s men at their best. And coming as it did in the wake of two heavy defeats – 5-0 at Braintree and 3-0 against Dulwich Hamlet – the result was both encouraging and a little surprising.

But not for the first time, Borough showed discipline and character. Ten days ago at Maidstone United, they had earned an identical result – proving, if anything, the better side on the night against the Kent big spenders. The feeling persists that, despite the mediocre start, there is in Bradbury’s squad a winning team struggling to get out.

And tomorrow (Saturday) the Sports welcome Hampton & Richmond Borough – themselves without a victory since the first week of the season. The Beavers arrive at the Lane just one point and two places better off than Borough.

A winnable fixture, then? Well, yes – but only if the home strikers can find the net.

Eastbourne’s last goal was swept in – on a following gale – against Oxford City. Four games and 414 goalless minutes later, Bradbury and assistant Shaun Gale would ride a tandem to Beachy Head and back if their front men could break the drought.

They have the pedigree – Greg Luer, Elliott Romain and Charlie Walker are all proven strikers at a higher level than National South – and they just need, perhaps, a little more co-ordination and a little more confidence.

The manager will be pleased and relieved to have his squad back to full strength for the Hampton game. Defensive lynchpin Ian Gayle – visibly missed against Dulwich – returned with a commanding performance at Havant, and a couple of other niggles are expected to have cleared up.

One other positive in the last two games has come from Ayman Gharbouai. The versatile and mustard-keen midfielder came off the bench in both matches to produce bright and useful performances.

Follwing the visit of the Beavers, Borough are on the road once again on Tuesday night (September 3) as an unforgiving fixture schedule sends them to Welling United (kick-off 7.45pm) in National South.