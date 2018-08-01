Hutchinson resigns as Eastbourne United manager

Eastbourne United AFC confirmed that their manager Tobi Hutchinson resigned from his role as first team manager.

The club stated they were disappointed with Hutchinson’s decision but respect and understand the reasoning behind it which is why his resignation has reluctantly been accepted.

Following his appointment in September 2015, Hutchinson oversaw 134 games in charge, winning more than 40 per cent of his fixtures.

Hutchinson also took charge of the Under-18 side last season and led them to runners-up spot in their first season at that level.

The club said, “Tobi was always been keen to develop younger players and handed numerous senior debuts to youth team players and was instrumental in Eastbourne United AFC and Ratton Rangers forming a partnership that provides a clear pathway to senior football after under-16level.

“The club would like to put on record their gratitude to Tobi, and his partner Claire, for the time and effort they have given to the club and hope that we will see them back at The Oval in the not too distant future.

“A statement will follow regarding the first team managerial position once further information is available.”

As yet, Hutchinson has been unavailable for comment.