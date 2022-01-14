Hungerford may be small-scale club - but they're a big threat to Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough and Hungerford in their last Priory Lane clash, last February / Picture: Andy Pelling

The Sports sit 13th after last week’s 2-0 win at Oxford City while Hungerford are four places – but only four points – ahead of Borough in a tightly packed middle section of the table.

Bloor said: “Hungerford are a small-scale club in many people’s eyes, but they can compete with anyone in our division.

“In Ryan Seager they have one of the most prolific goalscorers in the league, and their manager Danny Robinson has done an exceptional job.”

For the Sports, playmaker Chris Whelpdale and centre-back Mitch Dickenson are unlikely to feature, but Jake Elliott is fit again and in contention for a starting place.

The game kicks off at 3pm, following a minute’s applause for long-standing club servant Stan Eavis, and players will wear black armbands.

Last Saturday two goals from Charley Kendall earned victory at high-flying Oxford City.

Goalkeeper Lee Worgan shared man-of-the-match accolades with Kendall as Bloor’s men returned to action after an enforced three-week break.

Borough will soon start to play catch-up to make up for fixtures lost.