Hughton admits Albion have few positives to take from Huddersfield defeat

Chris Hughton admitted there were few - if any - positives to take from Brighton & Hove Albion's 2-0 reverse to fellow Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town.

Steve Mounie's double, both before half-time, gave the Terriers what was a comfortable win at the John Smith's Stadium and saw them leapfrog Albion in the table.



It ended a run of four straight defeats for David Wagner's side, while the Seagulls have not won in five attempts.



One positive was that Albion did not concede more in the second half, due to a combination of wayward finishing, last-ditch defending and some crucial saves from Mathew Ryan.



When asked if this was a rare occastion were Albion could take no positives from the trip to West Yorkshire, Hughton said: "At the moment, the overriding factor is disappointment that we just did not do enough. I thought we had a decent spell in the second half where I think when the game opened up.



"But unfortunately, when that happens, it also opens up for them and they have some good players in that type of environment.



"I did not think there were many positives, the fact we were away from home and at 2-0 when the game opens up there is always a fear that it could be more than that.

"We settled down into the game and showed some good quality at times but not enough."

