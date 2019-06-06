Highly-rated Norwich City defender signs on for Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough manager Lee Bradbury added Norwich City’s highly-rated young centre-back Ciaren Jones to his squad.

Jones, 19, was a regular in Norwich’s Development squad last season and will join Borough on a season long loan.

Jones said: “I’m delighted to be making a step up from under-23s football with my first loan move.

“It’s going to be good for me to get some proper experience of men’s football.

“I’m really excited to get started in a tough league. I look forward to playing many games for Eastbourne.”

Bradbury added, “I am absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure the signature of Ciaren Jones from Premier League club Norwich City.

“Ciaren is a fantastic footballing centre half that just needs some mens football for him to mature into the player he wants to be.

“I honestly think this lad has a bright future ahead of him and I am excited at the prospect of him playing for us next season.

“I would like to thank Norwich loans manager Neil Adams for his help on getting this done.”

Elsewhere, former Eatbourne Town and Eastbourne United skipper Adam Davidson has been named assistant manager at Langney Wanderers. Davidson will join manager Kenny McCreadie in the dugout for next season.