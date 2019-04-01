Hailsham manager Turner to step down at end of season

By Ryan Newman

Hailsham Town manager Paul Turner will step down at the end of the season.

Turner began the campaign as assistant to manager Jamie Salvidge but took over when Salvidge quit for family reasons.Turner himself now cites family reasons behind his decision. The Stringers have four league games left and sit seventh in the Southern Combination Division One. A sixth placed finish would likely secure FA Cup football at the Beaconsfield next season and Turner says that is the objective.

Last Saturday Hailsham went down 1-2 against Steyning at the Beaconsfield.

“We’ve got three games to go now and I want to win those and then step down and let someone else takeover the reigns. I’ve got two very young children. My wife has been very understanding since the opportunity came up to manage Hailsham Town, but it came to a head recently when I was away from home for eight hours by the time I had collected players before the game and dropped them home again afterwards.”

Turner admits he has no idea yet who his replacement will be but says Hailsham have to take a new approach.

“The county league is getting harder and unfortunately Hailsham Town are really going to feel the effects because they have no youth players from Hailsham United coming through with no Under 16’s and Under 15’s. United normally provide us with the bulk of our squad but that won’t be the case anymore.”