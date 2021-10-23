Hailsham go 4-0 versus Storrington - but end up holding on

Hailsham beat Storrington by the odd goal in seven

The Stringers began brightly and saw two early chances within the opening five minutes, with Connor Townsend close on both occasions, before a break from the visitors saw a shot flashed across goal and wide. After a rather frantic start the tempo dropped a little, with Hailsham still on top - Jacob Masterson-Pipet grazing the woodwork on the half hour before a fine Jack Grey cross was just too long for it' intended target.

Hailsham did take the lead five minutes before the interval, however - Ellis Webster caught on the edge of the area with his low free kick, from a wide position, then evading everyone to fly into the corner. Storrington's best chance of the first half came just before the interval, with a shot from the edge of the box comfortably saved by Wester Young, but the visitors came out strongly after the break, with a free kick that was volleyed well over at the far post on 49.

Hailsham again began to get the upper hand, with a string of half chances, including a fine shot on the turn from Charlie Playford that drew an acrobatic save on 62. Eventually, the pressure told - first a fine Masterson-Pipet run resulted in a cross that led to an own goal, before Hailsham made it 3-1 on 71 when Masterson-Pipet curled a brilliant effort into the top corner from just inside the box.

Hailsham looked a danger on every attack, and on 75, made it four with Masterson-Pipet again on target with a fierce drive after a great ball from Playford. The visitors would pull one back on 76 after a weak backpass led to a close range opportunity for Archie Thorpe, but there was little cause for concern from a Hailsham perspective, with Playford close again and Sammy Townsend lifting an effort just over after a poor clearance on 88.

Storrington never gave up, and pulled another one back in the first minute of stoppage time, again from close range through Louis Smart after an interception, with Ben Ingram then making it 4-3 in the fourth minute of injury time as Hailsham mistakes made life a little difficult for themselves.

Despite the late goals, the Stringers nonetheless held on for three important points to make it four home league games on the bounce unbeaten, ahead of the midweek trip to Saltdean United in the Sussex Senior Cup (Tuesday, 7.45) and the visit of Wick next weekend (Saturday, 3pm).

Stringers; Young, Pout, Guest, Thomsett, Playford, S Townsend, Grey, Webster (Hughes 67), C Townsend, Mafu (Taylor 61), Masterson-Pipet (Johnson 83). Unused: Feasey, Peach