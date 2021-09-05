Hailsham beaten at Billingshurst

Hailsham Town were well beaten by Billingshurst

The home side took the lead through a sixth minute penalty, with Callum Nash scoring from 12 yards before Hailsham were forced into an early change when Harry Hughes made way for Dan Fox. The Stringers could have levelled on 23, with a weak back pass intercepted by Jacob Feasey, only for a superb sliding challenge to block the forward from equalising with a tap-in. As it was, a game of few chances saw Louis Peach hold well before an Ellis Webster cross caused real problems, Rhys Taylor just unable to reach it at the far post.

After the interval a rising drive for the hosts when well placed saw the ball fly over, before Taylor's shot across the face of goal after Charlie Playford had seen an effort blocked for Hailsham, again showed encouraging signs.

The second goal turned out to be decisive - Peach's clearance cannoning off Nick Tilley to double the lead for Billingshurst on 58. The home side added a third on 75 - a nicely worked throw converted by Jack French from close range - whilst the Stringers would finish with 10 men after losing Jacob Feasey to a second bookable offence.

In truth it was always likely to be a challenge for Hailsham, against a side keen to make amends for a 5-1 defeat on Bank Holiday Monday. The Stringers will hope to do the same themselves on Saturday, when they welcome 14th placed Mile Oak to The Beaconsfield (3pm)

Stringers; Peach, S Pout, Guest, S Townsend, Thomsett, Madelin (Sparks 60), Hughes (Fox 16), Playford, Feasey, Webster (Makombe 76), Taylor Unused; Lusted