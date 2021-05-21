Girls make history at Hailsham United
Hailsham United Junior FC have launched their first girls’ football team .
Last Sunday the club – who were established in 1982 – fielded an under-15 girls’ team playing their first game as a new team in a friendly against Eastbourne Borough under-18 girls.
Borough won 7-3 but it was much closer than the scoreline suggests.
Both teams competed hard and played some great football and it was a fantastic spectacle for girls’ football and for the spectators.
Girls of 14 or 15 interested in playing should look at the HUJFC Facebook page or website, or turn up at the Maurice Thornton playing fields in Hailsham on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30-8pm for training .