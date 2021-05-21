Girls make history at Hailsham United

Hailsham United's first girls' team is up and running

Hailsham United Junior FC have launched their first girls’ football team .

Last Sunday the club – who were established in 1982 – fielded an under-15 girls’ team playing their first game as a new team in a friendly against Eastbourne Borough under-18 girls.

Borough won 7-3 but it was much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Both teams competed hard and played some great football and it was a fantastic spectacle for girls’ football and for the spectators.