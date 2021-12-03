Former England boss lies in wait for Eastbourne Borough

Danny Bloor

The Eastbourne Borough boss will find himself up against Peter Taylor when the Sports head to Welling United in National South.

Taylor was a rising star in national coaching circles in the 1990s, progressing from his first player-manager post at Dartford, through such clubs as Leicester, Brighton and Crystal Palace, as well as two spells running England under-21s. As temporary national team manager in 2000, he gave David Beckham the armband for the first time.

Welling owner Mark Goldberg turned to Taylor after the Kent side’s dismal start to the current season. The Wings showed initial improvement, but their past two games have seen a 6-0 whitewash at Ebbsfleet and an FA Trophy exit at Hungerford.

But Bloor said: “Welling have a talented squad and their low position in the league table means nothing. We are fully expecting a tight game.”

Bloor has an injury doubt over Mitch Dickenson (groin), while Chris Whelpdale is not quite ready to return. Jaden Perez is also available.

Bloor takes his troops to SCFL: premier leaders Saltdean for a third-round tie in the Senior Cup on Tuesday. He said: “The whole essence of the Senior Cup is new opponents, new compass points and the chance to pit yourselves as equals, regardless of status.”