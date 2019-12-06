Former Eastbourne Borough manager and Portsmouth striker named Crawley Town assistant head coach

Crawley Town have appointed former Eastbourne Borough boss Lee Bradbury as Assistant Head Coach.

Bradbury worked with the squad for the first time today and comes to the club with a reputation as a highly regarded up-and-coming coach.

During a 14-year playing career striker Bradbury made more than 500 professional appearances. He had two spells with Portsmouth and also played for Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, AFC Bournemouth, Exeter, Walsall, Oxford and Southend United. He scored more than 100 career goals.

His first managerial role was with AFC Bournemouth, whom he led to the League One play-offs. After leaving the Cherries in 2015 he led Havant & Waterlooville to successive promotions, taking them from the Isthmian Premier to the National League. Most recently he was full-time manager of Eastbourne Borough but left there last month because of the club’s financial problems.

Head Coach John Yems said: “I’m delighted to have Lee on board as part of my staff. I’ve known him for a long time and he’s a top coach who has also played at the top level.

“He will add to the team we already have and I’m looking forward to working with him. I’m confident he will help us take the club forward.”