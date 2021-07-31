Former Bromley striker snapped up by Eastbourne Borough

The Sports have snapped up striker Joshua Oyinsan after impressing manager Danny Bloor in pre-season.

The forward has appeared in Borough's last two pre-season friendlies against Kingstonian and Millwall under-23s, and even got on the scoresheet with a well-taken goal against the young Lions on Tuesday night.

And Bloor is looking forward to see what the 26-year old can do in a Sports shirt.

The Borough boss said: "Everyone at the whole club is absolutely delighted to get Josh signed..

"We have seen in the previous two friendlies he will bring something totally different to our team.

"He’s a top quality striker who will really enhance our striking options, but he is also a great guy in the changing room which is really important to the way we work."

As a teenager, he was at Bromley before moving on to Potters Bar Town. Formerly with Royston Town and Ashford United, Oyinsan had a stop-start season during the 2019-20 campaign, appearing for Welling United, St Albans City and Braintree Town.

Joshua Oyinsan in action for Easbourne Borough against Kingstonian last weekend. Picture by Andy Pelling

He ended the campaign at Royston Town, scoring in the Crows’ FA Trophy clash at Ebbsfleet United as they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.